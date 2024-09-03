Raiders' 'X-Factor' Minshew Could be the Difference in Team Making the Playoffs
The Las Vegas Raiders come off back-to-back seasons of missing out on the postseason, a failure that has come to be expected of an organization that has only earned a playoff berth twice in two decades.
But the expectations -- at least within the club -- are as high as ever, as Coach Antonio Pierce is looking to bring back a winning culture to the Silver and Black.
Ultimately, the Raiders' playoff chances may just come down to how quarterback Gardner Minshew II performs this season. Minshew has been to the playoffs before, albeit as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles, but he knows what a Super Bowl team looks like, having been part of the Eagles' trip to Super Bowl LVII.
Minshew also just nearly missed out on the postseason as a starter for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and with those past two seasons taken into account, it feels like he's just on the brink of being able to lead a winning team on his own.
Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently dubbed Minshew as the Raiders' "X-factor" for the 2024 season.
Here's what was said of Minshew in their recent article on every NFL team's projected starting lineup, strength and weakness and X-factor:
"After a battle that lasted through much of training camp, Gardner Minshew secured the starting quarterback job over 2023 fourth-rounder Aidan O’Connell. Minshew, the more experienced of the two, has had varying levels of success throughout his career. Last year, stepping in as the Colts' primary starter after Anthony Richardson's injury, Minshew nearly led the team to an AFC South title, falling just short due to a dropped pass by a backup running back. Although he has spent much of his career as a backup, Minshew has demonstrated that, when surrounded by talent, he is capable of leading a playoff push. In a relatively weak division outside of the Chiefs, he might be exactly what the Raiders need."
Most outlets have classified young offensive players like wide receiver Tre Tucker as the Raiders' X-factor, but this pick makes sense. When you think, "X-factor," you think difference-maker. Minshew may just be the determiner in how far the Raiders go this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE