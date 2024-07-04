RB Josh Jacobs on the Biggest Difference Between the Raiders and the Packers
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the season without running back Josh Jacobs in the backfield for the first time in a very long time. While it will undoubtedly take time to see the Raiders offense take the field without Jacobs, it may take even more time to get used to seeing Jacobs in a Green Bay Packers jersey. Jacobs, who joined the Packers earlier this offseason, explains the most significant differences he’s noticed between the two teams.
"I would say one of the main reasons was just the certainty of what I’m going to get," Jacobs said. "There’s already a lot of structure. There’s already a lot of stuff in place. Having another new head coach over there [in Las Vegas], my fourth head coach while I was there, I never felt like there was any stability.”
Jacobs specified that in Green Bay, he feels things are already in place for the team to be successful, and the players simply have to execute. That was not the case in Jacobs’ last two seasons with the Raiders, as the offense was routinely a work in progress.
"Just to be able to come into a place where you’re not trying to pick up the pieces, and you’re not trying to build it out and see what works for us,” Jacobs said. “We know what works. We’re basically just trying to execute the game plan. I think that’s the biggest difference."
While Jacobs’ thoughts on the two situations are valid, it must be noted that Jacobs, the Raiders starting running back since 2019 and who led the National Football League in rushing in 2022, missed the entire offseason and preseason with the team as he held out for a new contract. This made it extremely difficult for the Raiders offense to figure out much of anything.
It would be hard for any coaching staff or offense to solidify their offensive game plan before the start of the season instead of using the season itself to do so without ample time to practice with their star running back. This would especially be the case for a team with a new starting quarterback, as the Raiders had entering last season.
With Jacobs' departure, General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce will depend on a combination of Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Alexander Mattison, and Dylan Laube to carry the load this season.
