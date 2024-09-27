REPORT: Another Mock Draft Has Raiders Taking QB
The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2 heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. So far, the season has had a disappointing loss (Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers), a momentous upset win (Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens), and a blowout embarrassment (against the Carolina Panthers).
The roster has looked competent in many places and disastrous in others. The weapons of quarterback Gardner Minshew II? Plentiful and talented. The defense is the biggest point of strength. Defensive front? Big check. Linebackers? Check.
Secondary? Check and check (although more depth could never hurt). Mock drafts have been released since the 2024 NFL Draft ended. But now, it's ramping up. Even if it is still far too early to tell where most teams will be drafting, as well as which prospects will truly earn the first-round label.
Among many other variables.
Nonetheless, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick released an early mock of first-round projections. Flick projected the Raiders to fall a little bit worse than their No. 13 pick in 2024. With the pick, he has the Silver and Black drafting Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
"The Raiders are already considering a switch from veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II to 2023 fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell, and Las Vegas’s future likely doesn’t include either as a starter," Flick wrote. "Ward, whose college career includes stops at Incarnate Word and Washington State, has enjoyed a strong start to his first season at Miami. The 22-year-old leads the FBS with 14 touchdown passes and is second in passing yards with 1,439."
Minshew is still the Raiders' starting quarterback as of now. He has the organization's confidence. Waiting in the wings is Aidan O'Connell, who is more than capable of stepping up for Minshew for the rest of this season if Minshew declines or the Raiders lose confidence in him.
Are either the Raiders' answer for a franchise passer? They haven't shown enough for that question to be answered. But as of now, the Raiders are confident in the both of them to get the job done. All that matters is that they win.
