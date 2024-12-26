REPORT: Draft Day Shocker Incoming for the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need a young, talented quarterback to add to their roster this offseason. After losing 10 consecutive games, it seemed as if the Raiders were on the fast track to secure just about any player they wanted to, as they nearly secured one of the top three picks in the draft.
That is, until the Raiders beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, moving them back to the sixth overall pick in the draft instead of within the top two or three picks. Their new positioning is likely one that is outside of striking distance for one of the few top quarterbacks available but close enough to make a move up if they feel the need to.
Or, the Raiders could go a completely different direction and stay put. If they did so, they would have to decide whether to draft to fill the quarterback need or draft the best player available.
Last season, Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was forced to make the same decision, although the team's needs were not as obvious as they are now.
Still, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team predicts the Raiders will select Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the sixth-overall pick in the draft. It is an interesting yet unlikely thought, as drafting Milroe with a top-10 pick would be questionable, to say the least.
“The Raiders’ win against the Jaguars has thrown the conventional understanding of the top of the draft in a complete loop,” Crabbs wrote in a Dec. 23 mock draft. “Falling behind not only Tennessee but also Cleveland puts the Raiders in a precarious position for drafting a quarterback — although they ultimately choose to draft the most physically gifted one eligible for 2025 here in Jalen Milroe.
“Will Milroe choose to return to Tuscaloosa? If so, the Raiders may be up the creek without a paddle. And although he’s got more development needed than both Ward and Sanders, he does have special talent that can be used to craft a unique offense to defend.”
While the Raiders may choose Milroe, it seems extremely unlikely to happen, as the Raiders have many other needs to fill than QB, if they are unable to get the quarterback they want.
It is highly unlikely Milroe is a QB the Raiders are comfortable drafting sixth overall.
