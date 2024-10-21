REPORT: Is Raiders Top WR Available?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a tough spot this season, falling to 2-5 after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
When a team has a poor record just before the trade deadline, it sparks rumors about how available some players on that team could be.
It is not unique for struggling teams to be in this situation, and the Raiders are currently in it. After already trading away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, many are considering how available others on Coach Antonio Pierce’s team could be.
One name that could come up in trade rumors over the next couple of weeks is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The 27-year-old had the best season of his career in 2023 but has struggled with injuries thus far in 2024.
ESPN reporter Dan Graziano recently floated the idea of Meyers being available.
On Meyers, Graziano wrote:
"Teams are wondering if the Raiders will keep selling off players, and while I don't think they intend to move (Maxx Crosby), as we discussed earlier, there are a few players who could be on the move in the next three weeks if Las Vegas doesn't feel they fit into its long-term plans. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is making a $5 million salary this year and has a non-guaranteed $10.5 million salary in 2025. He is a solid player who could help a team at a low cost."
Graziano also mentioned the possibility of veteran offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and defensive lineman John Jenkins being available.
If the Raiders were to deal Meyers, it would be a proverbial smashing of the reset button. Moving on from the team’s top two wide receivers would signal that the Raiders are not trying to compete in 2024.
Trading Meyers would open up cap space and help the team acquire more draft picks, which would help them rebuild in the future. The Raiders’ biggest offseason concern will be finding a franchise quarterback, and more draft picks allow them more opportunities to do that.
While it would not be ideal for the Raiders to punt on the season, it could be in the franchise’s best interest to consider the long-term future.
Las Vegas should be one of the most interesting teams to monitor as the trade deadline approaches.
