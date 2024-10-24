REPORT: Ludicrous Trade Scenarios to Blame For Maxx Crosby Rumors
As if it wasn't obvious when Maxx Crosby talked to reporters after the Denver loss. He pointed out his Las Vegas Raiders tattoos and again made it clear that he didn't want to leave the Silver and Black.
And then Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a gruesome leg injury. Diagnosis -- out for a long time. So naturally, the Lions faithful and experts begin prodding the idea that Crosby would be a great fit in Dan Campbell's locker room. A slam-dunk move for both parties.
Except, it isn't. Crosby doesn't want to leave Las Vegas. As if he needed to make it more clear, he recently sounded off on his podcast about all those rumors and the clamoring for him to don the Honolulu blue.
It does not help that noted football sources such as Pro Football Focus push the idea of Crosby to the Lions with mock trade deadline scenarios.
"The Raiders already moved on from the disgruntled Adams, leaving them with one superstar: Crosby," PFF's Bradley Locker recently wrote. "The all-world edge rusher has remained loyal to the franchise but recently quipped that he’s “not here to rebuild.” It still seems unlikely that Las Vegas will move Crosby, but there’s no better landing spot than Detroit. The Lions lost Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Aidan Hutchinson to a broken tibia/fibula in Week 6, which put a premature end to one of the best defensive starts in PFF history. Detroit still boasts defensive line talent in Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader, but its edge position is now thin.
"Crosby’s 1.33 PFF WAR over the last three years ranks fourth among all edge rushers. Despite battling an ankle injury, he’s still put together another impressive campaign. Crosby has registered 23 pressures, 15 stops and a 14.1% pass-rush win rate. Lions GM Brad Holmes would have to surrender likely multiple first-round picks to bring home the Eastern Michigan alum, but it would be an epic add."
Interestingly, it all sounds like fan speak rather than true football reporting. No basis, other than the fact it would be a so-called epic add.
Crosby noted the harassment he has received and the copious amounts of messages directing him to go Detroit on the Tuesday edition of his podcast, "The Rush."
"It’s like they’ve started a whole, like, pandemonium, a whole movement, like a revolution, and it’s like, I'm sitting here innocently and just doing what I do and I feel like I got to like address it with my teammates," Crosby said. "I’m like, I’m not trying to leave. I know it’s a f---ing business, I don’t have 100% control and all that, but I want to be here, I want to be Silver and Black. I’ll say it loud and f---ing clear, I want to be a Raider. I’ve said that over and over and over again."
