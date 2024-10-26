REPORT: Mock Draft Lands Raiders QB, RB
Many Las Vegas Raiders fans are ready to punt on the 2024 season, just as well as AJ Cole punts footballs.
Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders have not found a way to replicate last year’s second-half magic, resulting in a 2-5 record with a potential fourth straight loss on the horizon.
Because of how low the energy is around the team, Raider Nation is thinking about the future. Fortunately for Raiders fans, there is much to like about that aspect of the franchise.
The Raiders will have a significant amount of cap space to work with and a high draft selection. A few talented quarterbacks are expected to go at the top of the draft in April, and the Raiders could be in position to select one.
In fact, that is what The 33rd Team’s James Foster has the team doing.
With the No. 8 overall pick, Foster has the Raiders selecting Miami star signal caller Cam Ward.
On Ward, Foster wrote:
“The top 10 might be too rich for Cam Ward, but the Las Vegas Raiders can’t go another offseason without investing at quarterback.
Ward is an electric playmaker with an exciting blend of arm talent and mobility. He has the drive velocity and flexible release to attack any area of the field from any platform and can layer throws between multiple levels of coverage. He’s the best play extender in this class and has rare creativity out of structure.
However, as a fifth-year senior, he still needs to significantly improve his timing and processing from the pocket, sack avoidance, ball security, and intermediate accuracy.”
It is a two-round mock draft, and with the No. 40 overall selection, Foster has the Raiders taking Penn State running back Nick Singleton.
The Nittany Lions star makes up one of the best running back duos in college football alongside Kaytron Allen.
Singleton has rushed 63 times for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught 10 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
The Raiders have not had a multi-faceted back as talented as Singleton in a long time. He possesses higher pass-catching potential than Josh Jacobs.
If the Raiders decide to rebuild, landing a big-arm quarterback and a versatile running back would be a great way to jumpstart it.
