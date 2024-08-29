Report Painting Drama Around Raiders' Pierce? Or Fair Classification?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a major chip on their shoulder going into the 2024 season.
Despite signs of promise under new head coach Antonio Pierce's nine-game reign as interim head coach last season, most of the national media is counting them out, having little faith in quarterback Gardner Minshew II and Pierce's abilities as a full-time head coach.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani recently ranked five AFC head coaches who are facing the "most pressure" entering the 2024 season. Pierce was ranked No. 5.
Here's what Dajani had to say about Pierce:
"Maxx Crosby's trade threat worked, as the Las Vegas Raiders elevated Pierce from interim coach to full-time lead man. The former New York Giants linebacker went 5-4 as the Raiders coach in 2023 and registered three double-digit wins in those nine games. His defense was incredible, as the Raiders led the NFL in scoring defense when Pierce took over.
"Pierce is a 'players coach' who knows how to motivate his guys. I have no concerns about the defense, but what about the offense? Vegas couldn't get Kliff Kingsbury and instead hired Luke Getsy to take over at offensive coordinator, whom Chicago Bears fans despised. The Raiders also didn't exactly find their quarterback of the future this offseason.
"Vegas isn't expected to make the Super Bowl next year, but can Pierce fan the spark he created last year into a legitimate flame?"
Frankly, there is pressure surrounding Pierce. That doesn't mean he can't meet expectations -- Raider Nation's expectations, that is.
Accounting for interim coaches, the Raiders have had four head coaches in the last three years. Any coach who would have taken over this position would be facing pressure.
It's the Raiders. One of the most storied franchises in sports. While they haven't won a playoff game in over two decades, there is still a winning standard that comes with representing the Silver and Black.
For Pierce, that pressure is heightended, as the coach showed the team's true potential last year, what with their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and their 63-point display against the Los Angeles Chargers, two of their greatest foes.
There's expectations now. And Pierce has the challenge of meeting them.
Dejani ranked Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton fourth, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson third, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott second and New York Jets coach Robert Saleh first.
