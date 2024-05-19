REPORT: Raiders' 2021 Draft Class Re-Graded
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled drafting players for most of the last decade. They have had more misses than hits, especially on their first-round draft picks over the previous few seasons.
In a recent article from Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, Prisco re-graded the Raiders' 2021 draft class, a class he had once graded quite negatively.
“They had seven picks, and four are starters on defense,” Prisco said. “They hit on second-round safety Trevon Moehrig, third-round picks Malcolm Koonce (edge) and Divine Deablo (linebacker), and fifth-round corner Nate Hobbs. All will go into this season as starters, with Koonce coming off his breakout season in 2023 with eight sacks.
“The miss in this draft was taking guard-tackle Alex Leatherwood in the first round. He started 17 games as a rookie at guard, but he was waived the following season. He hasn't started an NFL game since, and he is currently looking for a team to sign him.”
With the Raiders entering next season with many of their 2021 draft picks set to be significant contributors again, Prisco changed his initial grade of the draft haul from a "D" to a "B."
“I liked the pick of Moehrig, who has been a solid starter and improved last season under Antonio Pierce," Prisco said. "I didn't like the pick of Leatherwood, who I said was over-drafted, which played true. I questioned taking two more safeties after Moehrig -- with Deablo being one of them, but he moved to linebacker and has been a solid player. "
The 2021 draft may have seemed underwhelming at first glance. However, after three seasons, it is indisputable that Moehrig, Koonce, Hobbs and Deablo were all solid picks for the Raiders. Each player is a success in their own right.
Moehrig has proven to be a steady presence in the defensive backfield. It is rare to draft two starting defensive backs in the same draft class, but the Raiders did that with Moehrig and Hobbs. Deablo successfully switched positions, giving them one of the unique linebackers in the league, and Koonce is on the verge of a true breakout season. The Raiders will depend heavily on their 2021 draft class as they head into next season.
