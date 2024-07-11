REPORT: Raiders' Antonio Pierce Terribly Disrespected
Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce does still have to prove himself in what will be his first full season as an NFL head coach, but so far, there aren't many reasons to doubt his potential.
Pierce went 5-4 as interim head coach last season, including three wins against the Raiders' division rivals in their last four games.
One, of course, was an unlikely win against the eventual back-to-back Super Bowl champions and the Raiders' biggest rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Another was an absolute throttling of the Los Angeles Chargers in which Las Vegas scored a franchise-record 63 points.
Pierce also won his first two games at the helm, beginning his head coaching record with a 2-0 start.
The doubters are at it again, however, as CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin ranked Pierce No. 28 among all 32 NFL head coaches.
Here's what he had to say about the Raiders coach:
"Las Vegas' interim coach to close 2023, Pierce is trying to buck a trend of promoted fill-ins failing to sustain the momentum of their abrupt arrivals. With just six combined years of college and NFL coaching experience, he's a true unknown. Team leaders bought into his fiery personality on the fly, however, so if he can eventually get quarterback figured out, maybe the underdog story will escalate."
Benjamin had Pierce's fellow AFC West coaches Sean Payton (No. 18), Jim Harbaugh (No. 7) and Andy Reid (No. 1).
The Reid placement is fair, but the Harbaugh and Payton ranking poses questions.
While the Denver Broncos began to make a climb toward the end of the 2023 season, Payton ultimately finished 8-9 and lost to Pierce's Raiders in the season finale.
Harbaugh, despite coming off a NCAA title and being renowned as a successful coach at both the college and NFL ranks, has been away from the NFL for some time and will be taking over a Los Angeles Chargers team that finished last in the AFC West last year.
This placement is based solely on Harbaugh's coaching history in the NFL. But he now has a completely different team than he did during his days leading the San Francisco 49ers.
