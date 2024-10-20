REPORT: Raiders' Minority Owner Tom Brady Got Sweet Deal
The Las Vegas Raiders now have Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest player in the history of the game, as a minority owner.
It was official on Tuesday -- the Raiders would get one of the best football minds in the business as part of their team, someone who is an expert talent evaluator and who knows how to build the framework of a winning organization.
A recent report shows that Brady got a sweet deal himself, too. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that the cost entailed for Brady's purchase of his stake had a "ridiculously" low valuation at $3.5 billion.
"The raw numbers suggest an even lower value," Florio wrote. "Per [Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer], Brady and his co-investor, Knighthead Capital Management founder Tom Wagner, will pay $244 million total for the team, $24 million of which is a prorated tax arising from the team’s 2020 relocation to Las Vegas. That looks like a valuation of $2.2 billion for the equity. ... In the end, the value was far closer to $175 million than $525 million. But, apparently, whatever Brady wants, Brady gets. Even if it de-values the equity in other teams. And even if his insistence on working for Fox as an NFL game analyst creates a clear and hopeless conflict of interest with his status as a Raiders owner."
Florio went so far as to predict that Brady, with all of his perceived power and influence, would eventually take over the Raiders completely.
"Mark my words. One of these days, maybe later than sooner, Brady will end up as the controlling owner of the Raiders," he wrote. "If that transaction goes like the one the NFL just approved, he’ll get the 30 percent necessary to run the show without paying anything close to what another 20 percent is worth."
Such a thing does come off as ludicrous for the most part. The Raiders got Brady on board and that is all that should matter to the Silver and Black. He will have a Day 1 impact on the Raiders' personnel decisions, whether that is free agency or having a hand in the draft process come spring.
