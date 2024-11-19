REPORT: The Good, Bad From Raiders Loss is Eye-Opening
The Las Vegas Raiders season has not been one to remember, for fans, players, or the coaching staff. On the cuffs of six straight losses, the Raiders find themselves last in the AFC West, and just one spot above the worst team in the NFL so far this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raider analysts Amber Theoharis, James Jones, and Eric Allen broke down the good, the bad, and the in-betweens from the Raiders-Dolphins game.
While fans were upset seeing quarterback Gardner Minshew II take the field for the Raiders given his struggles earlier this season, James Jones liked what he saw from the Raider quarterback.
"I loved what I seen from Gardner Minshew. He got outside the pocket a couple of times when he needed to. Minshew got the ball out of his hands, he had the one turnover, little miscommunication between him and Jakobi (Meyers), but that's the Gardner Minshew we were used to seeing," Jones said.
Rookie Brock Bowers joined the analysts to discuss the team's performance after the game. Eric Allen asked Bowers about the tempo of the short passes from Minshew and if they worked on that during practices.
"We rep our plays enough to where we go out there and play fast, so it was definitely something we emphasized," Bowers said. "I feel like we did a decent job out there, just not enough obviously."
Bowers has been a star for the Raiders this season, earning respect from the fans on social media and other teams when they run into the Raiders. The ball typically finds Bowers on the field, Theoharis asked Bowers about his mentality in those types of situations.
"I just catch it and try to get verticle," Bowers said. "That's all I can really do. I just catch it, eye-off the defense, and get as many yards as I can."
James Jones broke down the most crucial play in the game, having a wide-open receiver for the Dolphins seal the game away, extending their 24-point lead to 31. Jones was highly disappointed in the lack of communication he saw from the Raiders in a high-leverage situation.
"Coming off a bye, you gotta be on point. The defense you emphasize all week in practice has to show up in the game, and I know this defensive staff did not emphasize a blown coverage in one of the most important situations in the game," Jones said. "We had our linebackers say 'hey! Adjust to the motion', someone has to identify busted coverage."
The Raiders have allowed 8.8 points in the forth quarter, which is ranked 27th in the NFL.
"There is no excuse because you have to step up and play, but, in those important situations, the communication is everything. Communication is essential to be successful, and they just don't have that at this point," Jones said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.