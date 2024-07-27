REPORT: What Does 'Difference-Making' QB Play Look Like, and Do the Raiders Have It?
The Las Vegas Raiders opted to be investors in the 2024 NFL Draft, rather than gamblers. As such, they spurned the selection of a quarterback and decided to build a better roster.
They selected generational tight end Brock Bowers at No. 13 and another Day 1 starter for the offensive line in Jackson Powers-Johnson, perhaps one of the steals of the draft.
However, the media at-large seems to doubt the Raiders' ability to thrive this coming season with who they have battling for the QB1 job in training camp: Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. We have reported all offseason that both quarterbacks deserve a fair chance and have not done anything to warrant doubts about their ability to lead the team.
Both were capable starters last season. O'Connell stepped in as a fourth-round rookie to lead a team that had as tumultuous a season as possible, with the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler midseason. O'Connell looked more competent with each start, leading marquee victories over the Los Angeles Chargers (a 63 point record-setter) and Kansas City Chiefs (a crucial statement win).
Minshew was signed during the offseason to compete for O'Connell's starting job. Minshew had the Indianapolis Colts one win away from the playoffs last season. Both have proved viable options.
However, NFL.com's lead draft writer, Eric Edholm, still seems to doubt their ability to lead the charge this season. He named "getting a difference-making performance at quarterback" the Raiders' No. 1 challenge they face this season.
"When the Raiders didn't select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, it left them with a battle between journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year pro Aidan O'Connell," Edholm wrote. "After some early struggles with turnovers and generating big plays last season, O'Connell settled down in the stretch, with nine touchdown passes and only one turnover in his final six starts. That earned him the chance to compete with Minshew, who had some moments in 13 injury-replacement starts for the Colts, nearly helping Indy secure a playoff bid. Minshew likewise kept his turnovers down, but his play fluctuated weekly and he took too many sacks. This team has some limitations that put a ceiling on what the offense might be able to achieve, even if the defense should keep the Raiders in most games. But making a playoff run almost certainly involves one of these quarterbacks claiming the job and running with it, exceeding the level of play they each achieved for their respective teams in 2023."
Both quarterbacks deserve a fair assessment and a fair chance. What does "difference-making" play look like? Is it side-arming a 40-yard off-platform touchdown pass through a small window? Or extending a play beyond what was thought to be possible?
Only a handful of quarterbacks in the league can do that, so does that mean every other NFL teams outside of those very few will face a deficiency of "difference-making" quarterback play?
Perhaps the real answer is leading an offense, taking care of the ball, and showing poise in big moments. Both O'Connell and Minshew have shown the ability to do just that.
