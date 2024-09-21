REPORT: Who Will Be the Determining Factor if Raiders Make the Playoffs?
It's much too early to start talking playoffs. But playoff teams beat the top dogs and win the games they aren't supposed to.
The Las Vegas Raiders did that last week when they stole a win on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, the AFC runner-ups from last season.
The alarms were already sounding when the Raiders fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, but after last weekend's upset win, the narrative surrounding this Raiders team has completely changed.
If the Raiders were to make the playoffs, a lot would have to go right that hasn't in the past for the Silver and Black.
During his recent appearance on "The Silver and Black Show," NFL expert Rich Eisen was asked by Amber Theoharis who/what will be the reason if the Raiders make the playoffs.
"Minshew," Eisen said. "It's a quarterback-driven league. It's that simple. It's that simple. A quarterback-driven league. There's no other more adaptable organism in sports than an NFL defense. And, obviously, defensive coordinators know who Gardner Minshew is, and know what his abilities are and what his limitations may be.
"And if he makes the most of this opportunity and raises his game and starts slinging it around, and plays like the old Pac-12, Washington State Cougar, swashbuckling guy, just perfect for a Raider. The Autumn Wind is a pirate, and we'll see what happens, And that would be it. That's it. I think it truly is that simple. Can Gardner Minshew be a playoff quarterback of a Raiders team that does have the parts around him to make a playoff run? That is what I think we will be talking about if they are so fortunate to play in a Week 19."
Before Las Vegas can even start thinking about playoffs, it must take a one-game-at-a-time metality, starting with this weekend when it hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Raiders have an opportunity to go above .500 for the first time since the 2021 season.
Sunday's game is set for 1:05 p.m. PST/ 4:05 pm. EST at Allegiant Stadium. It will be the Raiders' first home game of the 2024 season.
