Results Revealed Following Former Raider's No-Contest Plea in Domestic Violence Case
Former Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones has been given his punishment for his domestic violence charge from last year.
According to ESPN, which cited Clark County (Nevada) court documents, Jones pleaded no contest to the charge. As a result, he will not have to serve jail time if he is to obey the conditions of a suspended 90-day sentence. Those conditions include not having any contact with the victim, with the exception of Family Court orders.
Jones was arrested in September after violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. He was charged with a misdemeanor.
The following month, Jones violated the order again and was again arrested.
Per ESPN, Jones had been facing two misdemeanor charges before giving his plea, which dismissed one of the two. The second will be dismissed if he successfully makes it through his suspension without any violations.
The Raiders, who had signed Jones in March 22, released him after that first arrest.
Jones had played 15 games for the Silver and Black in that 2022 campaign, totaling 38 tackles, three for loss, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and a touchdown.
The longtime NFL defensive end had been selected to four Pro Bowls prior to joining the Raiders. He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots before spending six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.
Jones, who has been out of the league since being released by Las Vegas, has posted 511 tackles, 121 tackles for loss, 112.0 sacks and two touchdowns in 11 seasons.
