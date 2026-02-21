Identifying the Raiders' Most Significant Needs on Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to rebuild their roster essentially from the ground up this season. With Klint Kubiak continuing to fill out his staff, the Raiders will soon get to work on adding talent. Much of the front office's focus will rightfully be on rebuilding its offense.

Obvious Needs

Las Vegas entered the offseason with arguably the worst roster in the National Football League. With 10 draft picks and upwards of $100 million in free cap space, the Raiders have more than enough to make tangible progress on their roster. However, they must immediately address several positions.

The Raiders have many needs on offense, most notably the Raiders need a quarterback and receivers. The list of needs below will not include those two needs, as the Raiders are all but guaranteed to address them. Quarterback and receiver are the unit's most pressing needs.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Offensive Guard

Aside from quarterback, Las Vegas' guard position was arguably the most pressing issue this season. Las Vegas used multiple right guards to try to help fix the interior of the offensive line, largely to no avail. The Raiders need multiple offensive guards this season, preferably with years of experience.

Although rookie offensive guard Caleb Rogers showed potential late in the season, the Raiders need more. They must also decide what to do with veteran guard Dylan Parham, who has started over 60 games for the team over the past few seasons. Bringing Parham back could quietly help Las Vegas.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Center

First and foremost, Kubiak must decide where offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson fits in his scheme. Powers-Johnson can play multiple positions along the interior defensive line. Still, whether he lines up at center or offensive guard next season, the Raiders need help at center.

Regardless of what the Raiders decide to do at other positions this offseason, Las Vegas likely needs to add at least another center, if not two. Or the Raiders can find offensive linemen who can play both center and guard, like Powers-Johnson.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Backup Running Back

The Raiders have their workhorse running back in Ashton Jeanty, who broke the Raiders' franchise record for total scrimmage yards. Jeanty did so behind arguably the worst offensive line in the league. Las Vegas knows what they have in Jeanty.

However, they must also be careful not to overuse Jeanty. In addition to that, Las Vegas could become even more versatile under Kubiak if it had two solid running backs. The Raiders could soon be without Raheem Mostert and Zamir White; they need at least one additional running back.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.