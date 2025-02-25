Russell Wilson's Contract Projection Should Terrify Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are so desperate for a quarterback that they will consider just about anything at this point.
That includes potentially signing an old, declining signal-caller in free agency as a potential bridge to the future.
One name that has naturally surfaced is Russell Wilson, who spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers but has obvious ties to new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
Carroll coached Wilson for a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, so it would only make sense that Las Vegas has been routinely connected to the 10-time Pro Bowler since Carroll took the job.
However, Wilson's most recent contract projection by Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network should absolutely terrify the Raiders and prevent them from even going near the veteran quarterback.
Rolfe is predicting that Wilson will land a multi-year deal worth $30-35 million annually, which would be an absolutely ridiculous price to pay for a rebuilding Las Vegas squad.
"Wilson’s deal should start at between $30 and $35 million per year, with incentives and escalators similar to [Geno] Smith’s," Rolfe wrote. "Any team looking to sign Wilson should give him the opportunity to earn $40-45 million a year with those incentives and escalators."
Here is the difference, though: Smith—who ironically replaced Wilson in Seattle—was coming off of a brilliant 2022 campaign when the Seahawks gave him that three-year, $75 million contract. He was also significantly younger than Wilson is now.
"The guarantees in Wilson’s contract will be interesting after a mixed few seasons in Denver and Pittsburgh," Rolfe continued. "He is not coming off a peak season like [Baker] Mayfield and [Sam] Darnold were but has a better pedigree than those players. Therefore, something along the lines of $40-50 million in guarantees makes sense on a two- or three-year deal."
The logic there is a bit funky, because Wilson's pedigree should no longer matter if he isn't playing at that level anymore. That's like saying Peyton Manning should have landed $30 million per year had he decided to return after the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl in February 2016.
Wilson is just not an elite quarterback anymore, nor is he a very good one.
There is definitely a legitimate argument to be made that the 36-year-old would represent a great option on a one-year deal, but anything beyond that would be terrible for the Raiders.
