REPORT: Insider Expects Discussions Between Raiders, Steelers QB
The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of a solution at quarterback, and given their fall in the NFL Draft order, things have become complicated for the club.
The Raiders may opt to sign a quarterback in free agency to serve as a potential bridge option, and a very intriguing name may be emerging for them.
Russell Wilson.
With Las Vegas recently naming Pete Carroll is new head coach, the fact that Wilson's name is surfacing makes sense, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said that a reunion between Wilson and Carroll could "potentially be discussed."
Of course, Carroll and Wilson formed a lethal head coach-quarterback tandem during their Seattle Seahawks days, making back-to-back Super Bowl appearances during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns and winning a championship in the former season.
Wilson made nine Pro Bowls under Carroll's direction in Seattle, establishing himself as one of the best signal-callers of his era.
That being said, the 36-year-old is clearly not the same player he was during his time with the Seahawks. He spent this past season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions over 11 starts.
Still, Wilson did manage to take the Steelers to the playoffs, and again, as a bridge option, he would not be a bad addition for a Raiders squad that needs to find some sort of answer under center.
Las Vegas still has a chance of landing Shedeur Sanders in the draft, as there has been speculation that the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback could potentially slide to the Raiders at No. 6.
There is also the possibility that Las Vegas trades up to select him.
But if the Raiders are unable to bag Sanders (or Cam Ward), they could opt to sign Wilson and then select a quarterback in a later round.
That way, Wilson can play out 2025 in Las Vegas and mentor the rookie signal-caller along the way.
Given that the Raiders appeared to be on track for the No. 1 pick earlier in the season, this won't be anyone's favorite avenue, but at this point, Las Vegas may be left with no choice.
