Scenarios in Which the Raiders Avoid Selecting a QB
With the Las Vegas Raiders falling in Week 13, they are now 2-10 and tied for the worst record in the National Football League. Another loss means a step closer to having a top pick in next year's 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders are heavy favorites to land University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. But with five games left, the draft order is far from being determined. Many NFL teams are looking at quarterbacks. And if the Raiders do not end up with a top pick, they will need to figure out what the plan will be.
The Raiders have not selected a first-round quarterback since the 2007 NFL draft. The advantage the Raiders have is Tom Brady, who can help the team decide on who will be the Raiders quarterback next season. It has been made clear he will have a big voice in the process.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed scenarios in which the Raiders are on the outside looking in, in the 2025 NFL Draft on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider Podcast."
"Let us assume the Raiders win some games and they do not have the first or second pick. Let us just assume that," said Carpenter. "These are all scenarios that you want to discuss. Let us assume the Jaguars get the pick. And somebody jumps ahead and moves ahead of the Raiders and desperately wants Shedeur ... I know they [Raiders] want Shedeur, that is not a secret. Let us assume Shedeur is not there. If you are not 100 percent sure that you have a quarterback who is a dude, you cannot miss. Do you pass up a Travis Hunter?"
"Do you say, let us look at a free agent? Let us look at a guy in the second or third round, if we are not sure any of these guys are dudes. Do we do what we did with Brock Bowers and take a dude, like a Travis Hunter? These are all fascinating because everyone wants a quarterback. And let me tell you, I do not have a problem with that. If you think there is one there and you got a first-round pick, you got to be right. But if you are convinced one of those guys, is it, you take them."
The upcoming offseason for the Raiders could be one of the biggest in franchise history.
