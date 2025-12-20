1 Hurdle the Raiders, Thomas Booker Must Overcome

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has not played up to its capabilities over the last three weeks of the season. There are several reasons for that, but it will be up to them to turn things around over the next few weeks. Las Vegas' offense is in shambles. The Raiders' defense must win games for them.

For Las Vegas to win games, the Raiders' defense will need to score points because their offense cannot. The Raiders' defense, which had been solid against the run for most of the season,will need to improve against the run over the final three games of the season for them to have a chance to win.

The Raiders' Many Parts

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained the process he and Head Coach Pete Carroll have used to align their respective defensive philosophies. Both coaches are proven leaders on the defensive side of the ball, yet it still presents challenges.

The Raiders' defense has struggled at times, for various reasons. However, some of those struggles on the field have come from a lack of understanding and execution by the Raiders players. This is especially true of a defensive backfield that has featured several rookies and young players.

"The challenge is just, really, most of the time, it's just verbiage to be honest with you. The interesting thing about the NFL, most teams, there's only, like, three to four different trees that you're dealing with, and the ones that you know have been successful over time again, it's all rooted in fundamentals in terms of tackling, block destruction, staying on top in terms of coverage, so all that stuff is common,” Graham said.

“And then in terms of what we do defensively, a lot of this stuff is little tweaks here and there from different trees and a little bit more emphasis from different trees. But for the most part, it's just really the verbiage.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Although Carroll and Graham bring vast experience from many stops before arriving in Las Vegas, Graham feels his time with some of the league's best coaches has prepared him for this experience with Carroll. They have at least three remaining games together to help improve the defense."

“I've been around everybody so hard to think there's any call I haven't seen or done or coached before. So, and then turns out as I was going, it's always good to learn from somebody that's experienced and things of that nature and it's a different perspective. So, that's been a good learning experience," Graham said.

