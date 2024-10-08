Steelers Pose Another Defensive Challenge for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to salvage the season as they take on a tough Pittsburgh Steelers team this weekend.
It sounds weird to say ‘salvage the season’ when the Raiders are only 2-3, and it’s only October, but that is how things feel right now.
Wide receiver Davante Adams wants out, and quarterback play has been lackluster. A loss this Sunday could spiral things even further out of control.
Although the Steelers have lost their last two games, their defense has made plenty of plays that have kept them in the game. The Raiders just faced an elite-level Denver Broncos defense and now face another in Mike Tomlin’s Steelers.
This game comes at a terrible time for a struggling Raiders offense. The Steelers will be angry about losing their last two games and may take it out on the Silver and Black.
The Steelers rank 8th in the league in total defense (298.0 yards allowed per game) and are tied for second in scoring defense (14.6 points per game allowed).
They rank sixth in the league in defensive estimated points added per play at -0.14. EPA is a statistic that calculates how many points per play a team will either score or allow. This means the Steelers allow less than one point per play when the defense is on the field.
It is the opposite for the Raiders’ offense. They rank 24th in the league in total offense (297.0 yards per game) and 23rd in scoring offense (19.2 points per game). They rank 27th in offensive EPA per play (-0.14).
In the middle of it all for the Steelers is defensive end T.J. Watt, who may be the best defensive player in the NFL. He has 4.5 sacks this season and has generated 15 total pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus.
Tomlin always puts elite defenses on the field. He’s done it for 18 years. This year’s Steelers defense is once again one of the best units in the NFL.
Coach Antonio Pierce, Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, and this Raiders offense must somehow find ways to score points on this defense, or this could get ugly -- quick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.