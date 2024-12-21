Telesco Has Chance to Change Raiders' Draft Trajectory
The Las Vegas Raiders are four months away from the 2025 NFL Draft, but scouting the superstars of tomorrow never takes a day off.
The Raiders are well-positioned in this draft, holding a high first-round selection and owning 11 total picks throughout. If General Manager Tom Telesco wants to begin a full-fledged rebuild, he has the perfect setup entering the offseason.
Raider Nation has grown sick of losing over the years. The Raiders have not been consistent winners in many years, and fans want that to change.
The Raiders’ recent draft history has not helped the team get off the ground. Previous regimes have struggled to find players to build a core, which has led to several losing seasons.
Telesco was hired to change that, and with his drafting pedigree, he could turn things around for the Silver and Black.
Telesco’s first draft class with Las Vegas has had good returns before the season ends, as first-round tight end Brock Bowers has been a revelation, and there have been encouraging moments from Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, and Decamerion Richardson. This class has been much better than the classes that previous regimes had constructed.
It may not be hyperbole to say this could be a franchise-defining class for Telesco and the Raiders. Owner Mark Davis wants a winning product on the field, and Telesco could be the person to construct the team to make that happen.
Will that take time? Or will Telesco find players who can compete instantly and bring the Raiders back to winning ways sooner rather than later?
The NFL Draft is a tough process. Teams can scout players for countless hours, be sure they are future stars, and have it blow up in their faces when that player flames out. Davis hopes this does not happen for Telesco in 2025.
Telesco has been a general manager in the NFL for a long time. He has seen players he has drafted become stars and players not live up to their potential.
If he can identify the common traits of star players, the Raiders could have another good draft class. Having an experienced general manager can be useful in that way.
Davis must trust Telesco to make that happen.
