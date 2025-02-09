The Case For and Against Raiders Trading Up For a QB
The Las Vegas Raiders are in an interesting position this offseason.
It’s well-known that the team needs an answer at quarterback, as it has struggled at that position for the last few years.
However, the Raiders do not have the best options in free agency, and the two best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft are just out of reach.
If the Raiders fall in love with Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward (and they very well could), they would have to trade up past the New York Giants, who hold the third overall pick. The Tennessee Titans are also expected to take a QB with the top selection.
With swinging a trade being the likely option for the Silver and Black to land a franchise quarterback, let’s make the argument for and against doing so.
To start, let’s make the case for trading up.
Quarterback is the most important position in football, and you could point to the lack of consistency there as a major reason why the team has struggled over the past two seasons.
If the Raiders believe Sanders or Ward will fix those issues for the next decade, there should be no reason not to sell a haul of draft picks and move up to bring one of them home.
Sanders will bring the spotlight to the Silver and Black, making them a team fans will tune in to watch every time they take the field. Some may worry about the baggage he brings, but getting in with Pete Carroll should alleviate those concerns.
Now, let’s make the case against selling the farm.
Neither Ward nor Sanders is a sure thing (no QB prospect is, really), so it would be a major risk for the Raiders to send several draft picks for someone who may not elevate the team the way they hope.
Ward is a ‘boom-or-bust’ prospect, while Sanders does not have a particularly high ceiling. Will the haul be worth the return?
The Raiders could wait until 2026 to land a quarterback, rolling with a bridge option for one season before they get the quarterback they want instead of mortgaging the future when they have other positions to address.
The next few months will tell us a lot about where Carroll and John Spytek feel the roster is at. It should be interesting to follow.
