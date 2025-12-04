Why Things Won't Get Any Easier for New-Look Raiders

At this point in the 2025 NFL season, it might not seem like the Las Vegas Raiders have anything left to play for. At 2-10, they're just one of four teams that have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention 13 weeks into the campaign, along with the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants.

The Raiders would be better off losing out to maximize their chances at landing a transformative talent in the 2026 NFL Draft.



But that's not likely to be the approach that Las Vegas will be taking in the remainder of the year. The Raiders have been through their rebuild and tried to accelerate through it this past offseason with win-now moves such as hiring Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly, trading for Geno Smith, and drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick.



Raiders holding on for dear life



The Las Vegas Raiders have already fired two different coordinators this season. First, they dismissed Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon. Then, they let go of Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly just 12 weeks into his first year on the sideline. In his place, Pete Carroll elevated former quarterbacks coach Greg Olson to fill the role in an interim capacity.



The truth is that many of the members of this team are already playing for next season, in that they have to perform to keep their jobs. Carroll, Olson, and quarterback Geno Smith are all on the hot seat now. If they want to retain their current positions, they'll have to show this franchise and its fans that they deserve to be kept around. At their current pace, the Raiders might be looking to replace them all again by next year's kickoff.



In Week 14, Las Vegas gets to host the 10-2 Denver Broncos. Last time these two teams met, the Raiders' defense was able to stifle Bo Nix and Co., but their offense couldn't get the job done, falling 10-7 after a 48-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson went wide right.

This time, they'll be hoping to pull off the upset with Greg Olson calling the plays. Las Vegas is expectedly a large underdog, spotted 8.5 points on the spread by FanDuel. The Raiders are listed at +350 on the moneyline. The sportsbook isn't predicting any offensive fireworks in the rematch either, with the over/under set at just 40.5 points.

