The Raiders are the Real 'America's Team'
When someone says, "America's Team," the first team most people think about is the Dallas Cowboys. They get that name for being the team that consistently draws heavy focus year in and out. Whether good or bad, they're always content with being the story.
On other hand, the Raiders could make a strong case for being the true definition of America's Team. Not for the same reasons as the Cowboys, but for their own, that really is all about the American culture and because of the way Raiders legend Al Davis took the team to new heights.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Michael France talked about the Raiders being America's Team on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"What is more American than having a dream?" asked France. "Unlike a lot of owners, he [Al Davis} isn't coming in as a billionaire. ... He grew that team [Raiders] from the grassroots. He is a grassroot owner. Like the American Dream, he kind of moved up. I mean, obviously, assistant coach, head coach, general manager, eventually the owner. Was one of the catalysts of the AFL/NFL merger that created the league that we have today. Then you think about the, obviously, the incredible taglines, commitment to excellence, 'Just Win Baby' and what is more American than that? Being excellent, going for the win, doing hopefully through dominance. Those are just American values and ideals right there and it is tagged to the Raiders. His hands are all over the Raiders as we know them. And identified the iconography from the great Army teams of the day."
"I think it is another huge brick of the wall of them being the real America's team, is I do not think you promote people just because of the color of their skin or their gender," Carpenter said. "I think you have a mindset when you have an opening. I want the best person. And what really set the Raiders apart, they had the first-ever Black modern coach. First Black Hispanic coach. First female team CEO. And all of it in every case, it was not we are just going to hire this person, they went out and if any one would have been hired at that moment it would of have been, 'Hey look at us.' Al said, 'No, I hired the best one. I am not looking for a bunch of accolades, I did the right thing.'"
