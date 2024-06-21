The Raiders Have Some Serious Questions in the Secondary
Going into the 2024 season, the Las Vegas Raiders know that their defense could be elite, especially with a formidable defensive line led by stars Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
The Raiders still have some decisions yet to make, like who will be the third linebacker with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo or who would round off the secondary. The safety positions are pretty much a lock with Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps. Now, the Raiders need to focus on the cornerbacks.
The Raiders have players who have made an impact before, but can they keep going for a whole season now?
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Carter Landis discussed the Raiders secondary on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The Raiders have some secondary questions," Carpenter said. "I do not neccessarily think they are without answers, but when you have young players, they have to develop. I mean Jack Jones, tremendous last year, small amount of games. [If] he plays all of 24 like he played for the Raiders in 23, he is going to make big Jack, even with another year on his deal. Jakorian Bennett, a rookie, they believe in him. They think he can be something. Got to make the next step. [Brandon] Facyson, we know what he is, I'm not even going to put him in there. Nate Hobbs, great player, got to stay healthy. I mean, there are a lot of potential answers, but if you are being fair, you got to say there's questions."
"Even someone like Jack Jones, who you expect to be that No. 1 outside corner, it's like you say, he has only been there for half a season, and he has already been in the league for a few years," Landis said. "So, I mean, if that's one of your top guys and Nate Hobbs is another one of your top guys, but it's like you say again, you got to stay healthy. ... You have to find that answer that other answer on the outside. And Jakorian Bennett is certainly one, the physical profile is one you really like, super explosive, super athletic, also dealt with injuries last season."
The Raiders want to develop from within. If they cannot do that, they could find an answer by bringing in a veteran in the free agent market.
