The Raiders Must Again Prioritize Depth in the Trenches
The Las Vegas Raiders have trimmed down their roster in preparation for the cut-down day around the National Football League.
Last season, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group on the roster, keeping ten players on the unit. It proved to be a wise decision, as the Raiders’ defense excelled last season, partially because of the productive play along the defensive line.
The Raiders defense enters its third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham this season. The offensive line has added new pieces and is in its first year under Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. Both units will depend heavily on their lines to have a productive season. However, while the Raiders starting lines are respectable, the reserve players on both units could still use additional development.
Football is a game that is won in the trenches. If the Raiders hope to have a successful season and potentially even make the playoffs, keeping as many talented linemen on both sides of the ball as possible would be wise. Then, the Raiders can lean on their new coaching staff to develop the players who need additional work and help build the depth behind their starting offensive and defensive lines, which have talented players.
The Raiders will start the season with a new starting quarterback and running back to start the season while installing a brand-new offensive scheme. The Raiders defense added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins earlier this offseason. General Manager Tom Telesco recognized how more formidable the Raiders' defense could be with a top-tier defensive line. Now, he and the Raiders must ensure the team’s backups are up to par.
The Raiders’ offensive and defensive lines have at least one player among the best in the NFL at their position. However, both lines lack trustworthy depth behind the listed starters. The regular season is long and grueling. Considering how physical the game is along the offensive and defensive lines, multiple linemen are nearly guaranteed to get banged up during the season.
If the Raiders hope to make a playoff push this upcoming season, they must ensure their offensive and defensive lines are up for the challenge. Telesco and Coach Pierce must continue to prioritize both this forthcoming season.
