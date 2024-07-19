The Raiders' Quarterbacks Are Flying Under the Radar
The Las Vegas Raiders are holding a competition for the starting quarterback position. The Raiders will soon choose between second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and newly added veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for the job. Both quarterbacks can lead the team to wins this season, which is critical.
Although O’Connell performed well down the stretch last season after being named the team’s starting quarterback halfway through the season, Minshew, who joined the team after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts, has a legitimate chance to win the starting position.
O’Connell finished his rookie season with a 5-4 record, earning the right to compete for the starting job this offseason. While talented, neither O’Connell nor Minshew are top-tier quarterbacks. Their lack of star power has led to the two being disrespected and overlooked nationally.
However, Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently listed players from each team flying under the radar this season. Pereles listed O’Connell and Minshew as the Raiders flying under the radar the most. Pereles marks one of the few writers on a national level that has given credit to O’Connell and Minshew for their potential heading into the season. Not only does Pereles believe both players are underrated, but he also believes both players are among the 100 most essential players in the entire league heading into this season.
“After a feel-good finish to last season, Raiders players wanted interim coach Antonio Pierce back full time. Like, really wanted him back,” Pereles said. “Maxx Crosby said he'd request a trade if it didn't happen. Now, Pierce is relying on O'Connell and Minshew to help him stick.
“O'Connell appeared in 11 games as a rookie last year; Minshew played decently (and even ended up as a Pro Bowler) after starting almost the entire season for the Colts following Anthony Richardson's injury. If either one can play decently and the Raiders' late-season defensive surge proves real, things could be heading in the right direction. If both quarterbacks struggle, though, the Raiders could be starting over at both quarterback and coach in six months. Both quarterbacks also made my 100 most important players in the 2024 season from 50 days ago."
