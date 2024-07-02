The Raiders Will Feel the Love in California for Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders are moving their training camp back to California. The Raiders have a strong fan base worldwide, but nothing could beat the following that they have in the state of California. The Raiders spent all their years up to 2020 playing in the sunshine state, spending most of their playing days in Oakland, with 13 seasons in Los Angeles.
The Raiders will now host training camp in Costa Mesa, California. This is a huge deal for Raider Nation. This change will impact not just the players, but also workers within the Raiders organization.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and The Spun's Matt Hladik discussed the Raiders taking training camp to Costa Mesa in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I think it always signifies that sort of bunker mentality you want your team to; it is just you," Hladik said. "You are not going home after camp to your wife and kids or your family. Because you know it is not local. It is just the personnel, it is just the team. For the players, I know that is a grind. You do not get any outside distractions or any type of normalcy. I think that does sort of have the potential to breed a really tight unit, and it does kind of help you with the mental toughness to fight through adversity and kind of be ready for the season. I think Antonio Pierce, in his mind, he is hoping he is going to be coaching the Raiders for a long time. So, I think this is a good way for him to start off his first full season and I think he could see how it works, and he can adjust over time."
"They got to move all the people, all the equipment, all the cooks, hotels, all of it. ... I think it is a humongous statement, also about Mark Davis," Carpenter said.
He later added, "The Raiders still have no clarity yet on who gets to go to training camp. Because it is not their market, they cannot just open it up for everybody. ... If the NFL is going to tap the breaks on this and that, to me, makes no sense... If it is the NFL saying nope, it is someone else's market, to me, that is a stupid move by the NFL. ... I am telling you, every time the Raiders play in California it is a Raider home game."
