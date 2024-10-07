The Roller Coaster of a Season Continues For Raiders
The roller coaster of a season continued for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday when they were defeated by their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos, 34-18.
The Raiders once again find themselves searching for answers after letting a game they should have won get away from them yet again. Coming off a win last week, the Raiders were unable to build on that and now find themselves heading home as an inconsistent team.
The Raiders played one great quarter. After that, they could not find a rhythm on either side of the ball. Turning the ball over and having too many penalties on the road is never a good recipe for success.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' embarrassing Week 5 loss on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"For the third time, I am coming to you from a loss, where the Raiders gave another game away," Carpenter said. "I am going to stop saying that they gave a game away and start saying they are just not that good. Because you are what your record says you are. And this team is 2-3 and has given away three games. I think it is very clear the way they roller coaster. ... The way they roller coaster, they are just not mentally tough. I got a lot of respect for the gentlemen in that room. ... Some of them, I think are completely mentally tough. But for the most part, the vast majority, no I do not. And that is witnessed by teams that are up and down. That is indicative of a team that is not just mentally tough. They can handle success. So, then they get loose, then they get angry after a loss. They come back and win. I mean would anybody be shocked with a win next week, I would not. But at the end of the day, they are now sitting here, and they are 2-3 and they are exactly what their record says they are. They added more talent, they are a below .500 team. That was about where they were last year. ... There is more talent here than what their record indicates, and the schedule is going to get a whole heck of a lot tougher. But there is no other way to word it than mental toughness."
