These Raiders Must Step Up vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders hope to even their record with a victory over the Cleveland Browns later this afternoon.
However, they will try to do it without several key contributors, including defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams. An already tough game becomes even tougher without their leaders on both sides of the ball.
Because of this, Coach Antonio Pierce must have the players behind their top contributors ready to step into their roles and try to make a difference in the game.
Pierce’s Raiders have an identity of toughness and unwillingness to step down. That must prove true if they want to take down a tough Browns team hungry for a win.
So, which Raiders need to step up and help guide them to a victory?
Let’s take a look at three potential candidates:
Offensive tackle DJ Glaze - With Thayer Munford Jr. listed as doubtful, Glaze appears to be in line for a bigger role.
According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze has taken 62 snaps in the first three games of his rookie season. If he starts today, that number could increase significantly.
The Raiders will need him to play well, too, as Glaze will likely see Browns’ all-world defensive end, Myles Garrett. It is difficult to ask a rookie to block one of the best defensive players in the world, but that could be the situation Glaze enters.
Wide receiver Tre Tucker - With Adams out and Jakobi Meyers stepping into the No. 1 receiver role, Tucker jumps to the No. 2.
Tucker has done a nice job as the third receiver, but he should see more targets from Gardner Minshew II today. Tucker’s role has been the speedy slot guy who burns defenders downfield, but he may need to do more.
Will Tucker be ready for the challenge? The Raiders need him to be.
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg - Divine Deablo will miss this game with an oblique injury, so the Raiders could call on the fifth-round rookie out of Ohio State.
Eichenberg has seen just five snaps on defense this season, but that number could go up with Deablo’s absence. The Raiders will also use lots of Luke Masterson, but they could also opt to go to Eichenberg to keep Masterson fresh.
The Raiders could have a chance to see what they have in Eichenberg in this game against a struggling Browns offense. Will he rise to the occasion?
