Time to Step Up for Raiders Defensive Ends, Robinson, Wilson
Everything seemed to be smooth sailing for the Las Vegas Raiders as they prepared for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
That was not the case a few days leading up to the game. On Friday, the Raiders and Coach Antonio Pierce announced that starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce will miss the Week 1 contest. On top of that, the Raiders placed Koonce on Injured/Reserve on Saturday. This means that Koonce will miss at least the first four games of the season.
For the time being, the Raiders will move forward with defensive end Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the Raiders moving forward without Koonce on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Janarius Robinson and Tyree Wilson will be the guys expected to step up and fill his role," Carpenter said. "And, obviously, you have Maxx Crosby, who is a 100 percent guy. You know what you are going to get out of him... You have to take a mentality. ... Next man up... As the Raiders move forward, obviously this is a great opportunity for Tyree Wilson and Janarius Robinson. Robinson is in exceptional shape. He is a man in excellent physical condition. He is a man that literally has the physique, the talent, the strength, the speed, to play at a very high level in the National Football League. So, it is not like the Raiders are there, with two players without the ability to play at a high level. Both Tyree and J-Rod are men that are literally what you want a defensive end to look like they both are that big, strong men. Both men are very talented. But both men at this point of their career and they are both young, in their second year. Both men have significant steps they have to take. NFL has the mentality of next man up. This is way the NFL has the mentality of someone else has to step up and fulfill a role. Who will it be?... When you have those opportunities, these are career-defining moments. How many times do you remember -- if you've been a football fan for any amount of time -- somebody goes down and the next man up seizes an opportunity."
