Top Tight Ends Will be Featured in Raiders-Chiefs
This Sunday will be the first of two AFC West matchups between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
This season has not started out the way the Raiders expected, and their 2-5 record shows that. As for the back-to-back reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs are right where they should be at this point of the season, being undefeated at 6-0.
The Raiders go into Arrowhead Stadium as underdogs, but some underdog stories are the best stories to be told. If the Raiders find a way to pull out the upset victory on the road, there is a good chance their rookie tight end might have something to do with it. Although it is way early in his career, Brock Bowers has the potential to rank near, or even better than, the opposing tight end for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, when his career is all said and done.
Bowers has been an absolute beast to begin his NFL career and has been one of the most consistent Raiders this season as a rookie. He just broke the NFL record for most catches by a tight end through his first seven games in a career with 47. This record had stood since 1988 when Keith Jackson captured that record for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bowers has 477 receiving yards in his rookie campaign so far and one lone touchdown to go with it. The touchdown scoring will come for Bowers, but until then, he may need to watch when he is on the sideline when Kelce is on the field to see some of his tendencies to separate some space. Raider Nation hopes Kelce’s day is limited with production, but seeing him and his play style up close might be the best thing for Bowers.
Kelce has had a historic career and will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. A three-time Super Bowl Champion, Kelce has accomplished a lot in his 11 years in the NFL. He has caught 74 touchdowns, rushed for two and has 11,573 receiving yards. Although these are impressive numbers, this season, Bowers has been drastically better on the stat sheet.
Bowers leads all tight ends in the NFL with 474 receiving yards. Kelce is 14th in that category with 245. Bowers has the most receptions with 47 while Kelce is fourth with 28.
Bowers, individually, has more production this season than Kelce, but at the end of the day, getting wins is all that matters and is something Coach Antonio Pierce knows needs to change.
“It couldn’t just be the Brock Bowers show, cause that’s not helping us win right now,” Pierce said after the Raiders' loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
