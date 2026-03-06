Running Backs For Raiders to Consider in NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

After they select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, the possibilities are endless for what they could do with their remaining nine selections. The team needs major help on both sides of the ball.

One area the team must upgrade is the running back room. Behind Ashton Jeanty , the Raiders don’t have many appealing options, especially with Raheem Mostert and Zamir White both hitting free agency.

New head coach Klint Kubiak wants to find Jeanty a ‘wingman,’ and Las Vegas should be aggressive in their pursuit of another running back. We have highlighted who they could consider in free agency; you can read it here .

For this exercise, we will take a look at some names the Raiders should consider in the draft. Adding a rookie running back brings fresh legs behind Jeanty, who should still get a heavy workload in his second season.

Who could the Raiders select in April to take carries behind Jeanty? Let’s break down three draft prospects who make sense for the Silver and Black.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish star flies under the radar because of Jeremiyah Love, but he is a solid back in his own right.

Price took 280 carries for 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns in his three-year career, totaling six yards per carry. He is a 5-foot-11, 203-pound bulldozer who can do short-yardage work, as Zach Charbonnet did for Kubiak in Seattle.

Price is projected to be a third-round pick, which would be solid value for a backup running back capable of taking starter-level carries. He would be an intriguing complement to Jeanty.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Singleton was forgotten this season because of Penn State’s poor year, but he is one of the most illustrious backs in Nittany Lions history. Saquon Barkley said it himself!

He rushed for 3,461 yards in his PSU career, which ranks fourth all-time in franchise history. His teammate and fellow draft prospect, Kaytron Allen, ranks first.

Singleton is a speedy back who can threaten defenses with his explosive playmaking abilities. He could be an option for the Raiders on day two if they want a home-run threat in the backfield.

Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

No running back did better for themselves at the NFL Scouting Combine than Washington.

Washington ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, propelling himself up draft boards and improving his draft stock tremendously. He rushed for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns at Buffalo, New Mexico State, and Arkansas.

Washington is a massive back at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, and his combination of size and speed should be appealing to the Raiders. If they can land him in the third or fourth round, he would be an excellent addition to the backfield.

