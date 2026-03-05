Ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock Weighs in on Maxx Crosby Whirlwind

Things just keep heating up for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. This is not going to stop, and there is more coming out, but once again, it could all be another nothing ball.

The Raiders have a lot going on this offseason as they are looking to change things going into next season. A lot of things could look a lot different going into the 2026 NFL season for the Silver and Black.

With NFL free agency opening up next week, we have already seen some teams move on from players and other teams making trades.

One thing that has the football world talking is what the Raiders will do with star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Many want to see Crosby go elsewhere, where he could be on a contending team.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Crosby wants to play in meaningful games

Every week since the season ended, there have been talks about Crosby getting traded out of Las Vegas . Report after report of what the Raiders are going to do with Crosby, and also what they should do with him this offseason.

Something huge that gets lost with all the rumors that come out about Crosby getting traded is that it is not coming from Crosby himself. It has all been media and what they envision the Raiders could do because of the position they are currently in.

One clear thing is that Crosby wants to be a Raider. He wants to stay in Las Vegas and wants to help them turn it around with the new regime. But like we have seen many times before, these trade talks are not going to stop all offseason long.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby is a player who comes up huge throughout an NFL game. Now, many want to see him go to a team that gives him a shot to play in the big games and meaningful ones. That means playing in games that matter in December and February. Having Crosby in these huge games will be a game-changer for any team.

"I am pretty close to Maxx, and here is what I feel personally," said former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. "I love his loyalty. I love that he has told everyone that he wants to be a Raider for life. I think he felt disrespected at the end when he got shut down."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"What I would love for him more than anything ... I want him to finish up as Chris Long did. Chris Long played with the Rams for a lot of years and lost a lot of games. He signed with the Patriots, won a Super Bowl. The next year, he signed with Philadelphia, won another Super Bowl."

