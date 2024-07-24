Trade Rumors, Scenarios Surrounding All-Pro WR Davante Adams Continue
The Las Vegas Raiders have had an offseason filled with rumors and speculation, as they have been the center of many trade scenarios.
General Manager Tom Telesco joined the organization earlier this offseason, adding much-needed talent to a roster that lacked depth last season. While the Raiders roster could still use some help, it is undoubtedly better than last season. Telesco made critical additions along the offensive line, adding offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the NFL Draft.
In the first round of the draft, Telesco and the Raiders also added tight end Brock Bowers, giving the Raiders another talented pass catcher for either second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell or veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew to throw to this season. The Raiders added Bowers to a group of pass catchers, including fellow tight end Michael Mayer, the talented and dependable Jakobi Meyers, the up-and-coming Tre Tucker, and newly added receiver Michael Gallup.
The group also includes All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, of course. However, this offseason has seen countless trade scenarios and speculation surrounding Adams’ future with the team. The speculation only grew after Adams’ appearances on the Netflix series, “Receiver.”
Adams, entering his third season with the Raiders, voiced his frustrations with the team on multiple occasions last season, even alluding to the fact that he may want out. He has walked back those sentiments over the last few weeks but to no avail.
While Adams has spent the offseason doing his best to clear up any questions surrounding his desire to leave, the rumors of his unhappiness and desire to play with former teammate Aaron Rodgers only made matters worse, as Adams’ future with the Raiders continues to be a hot topic of discussion around the NFL.
League expert Jason La Canfora recently mentioned Adams on the "Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon" as a potential trade option with a surprise team.
"The [Pittsburgh] Steelers are going to get another receiver," La Canfora said. "Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road. Whether it’s something else. I know they’ve budgeted in a way that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there."
