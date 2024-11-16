WATCH: Key Raiders Defender Sounds Off From Locker Room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are playing a sneaky Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, one that continues to get healthier and it fresh off a win against the Los Angeles Rams -- a formidable team in their own right.
Linebacker Divine Deablo previewed the matchup from the locker room on Friday. We have the full video right here:
Here is a partial transcript from defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's media availability on Thursday:
Q: Talking about the speed of the Dolphins, obviously what jumps out is Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle's speed. What do you think of those guys and Jakorian Bennett's speed in matching up with those guys, is that kind of exciting for you to see yourself?
Coach Graham: "There's several guys we have on the defense that can run. Now, I'm not saying I want to line up and do a foot race with anybody from Miami, these guys can run run. I say, 'True speed is true speed out there on the field.' And it's not limited to those two players. So, for us as a defensive staff, we've got to figure out the best way to deploy the defense and try to keep this speed under control a little bit and take away the space, staying on top, things of that nature. Whether it’s Jakorian [Bennett], Jack [Jones], all our defensive backs, I mean we've got guys that can run, too. So, it's going to be a fun game in terms of just being able to challenge yourself. I think that's the big thing for the players, it's a good challenge."
Q: We've seen Decamerion Richardson rotating in and out with some players. It feels like it's more about what he's doing rather than what others are doing. What has he been doing to kind of force your hand and get him on the field?
Coach Graham: "A lot of things we saw when we were looking at him and we were scouting him during the draft process; the guys upstairs, Champ [Kelly], BY [Brandon Yeargan], they do a good job of giving us some feedback and spending time with those guys in the offseason, during the season, whatever it is. And he's really diligent. He works really hard. I think his best attribute is a rookie – and the best rookies I've been around – they do a good job of listening and then correcting mistakes and getting that mistake and just being done with it. That's one thing I've seen with him, whether it's his cover two drop, whether it's leverage in man-to-man. Not saying he's going to be perfect, but you can tell there's an intention there to, 'Hey, I messed that up twice, I'm done with that so I can move on, so I can improve. Coach, what else you got?' And those guys Ricky [Manning Jr.], [Matt] Feeney, GA [Gerald Alexander], they do a good job of coaching them up and he works really hard. I'm really, really excited about that."
Q: Christian Wilkins has obviously been out for a while with injury, but he practiced against those guys a lot in the last couple years. Is there any way you can pick his brain and talk to him about what he's seen from them?
Coach Graham: "Absolutely. We're in the business of gathering information. Christian [Wilkins], he's a smart football player, he picks up on tendencies well. So, absolutely getting information from him."
