WATCH: Raiders Legend Discusses Hall of Fame Quest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- When defensive back Eric Allen arrived to the then-Oakland Raiders in the late 1990s, he was at the tail end of his prolific career.
Nonetheless, he was a key veteran presence and his status among the icons of the Silver and Black (there's quite a few) is not diminished. Recently, he spoke about his quest for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and we have the full video right here:
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Antonio Pierce's Wednesday media availability:
Q: Have you decided on a quarterback?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, Aidan O'Connell. Aidan is looking good. He'll throw the ball a little bit today in practice, but he's done good over the last two days just in walkthroughs and obviously indoors, but we'll see how it looks today. But feel good about Aidan. He's been dialed in obviously throughout this time that he's been on IR. He's been at all the meetings. He's been very encouraging on the sideline. He's got that laser eye focus right now. Great opportunity for him."
Q: Every game is important in the NFL, but does this one carry any extra significance or any feeling of what better time to snap a streak against the defending champs with the entire country watching?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, let's call a spade a spade, right? The best team in football against the worst team in football. Let's change the narrative, right? Let's go out there and make it a dog fight. Let's make it ugly. Let's make it scrappy. It's Black Friday. Let's create a little chaos. Let's get back to Raider football and have some fun and some personality. Let it loose."
Q: Can you talk a little bit about win-lossrecords not really mattering in division games and particularly in a rivalry like this? You guys are the last team to win at Arrowhead.
Coach Pierce: "I mean, really doesn't matter. Records go out the window, just like they did last year when we played them on Christmas Day. So they understand that, we understand that. They'll be excited, just like we will be excited for this game. Only two teams playing that day, right? It's a great opportunity for us to showcase what's improved about the Raiders, right? What's different, what's going to change, and obviously we got a chance to do that at two o'clock. The rivalry is what it is. I think if you look at the last couple games, we’ve played them close. It's been back and forth, and it's been physical, and they're going to come after us. We know them, they know us, and there's a lot of trash talking. And they don't like the color of Silver and Black, and we don't like red. So, it should be fun."
