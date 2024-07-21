What Would Make Raiders Rookie Class Successful?
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to begin training camp in just a matter of days.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding this year’s Raiders squad after they finished the 2023 season with strong momentum.
Las Vegas wants to keep that momentum going into the 2024 season under Coach Antonio Pierce, who is beginning his first full season in charge of the Silver and Black.
Part of what makes this Raiders team exciting is the rookie class. Headlined by star tight end prospect Brock Bowers, the Raiders have a few players who could break onto the scene and take the NFL by storm.
While they haven’t taken a snap yet, it’s worth taking a closer look at the class to see what would be considered a success.
So, what would make this Raiders rookie class ‘successful?’
In a best-case scenario situation, all eight of the Raiders rookies turn into positive contributors. Obviously, that won’t be the case, but there is a chance at least half of them can.
Bowers projects as a star at the next level, and while that is usually difficult to project, he has a ‘too big to fail’ skill set that should allow him to thrive in one way or another. If he’s not a threat as a receiver, he will be an excellent blocker.
Offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson has the tenacity and versatility to be a top-tier interior player right away. As a prospect, he looked like the kind of lineman who could plug in immediately and be a plus-starter for a long time, similar to what Quinn Meinerz has done for the Denver Broncos and Tyler Linderbaum for the Baltimore Ravens.
Tackle DJ Glaze should at least be quality depth on the offensive line, if not eventually a starter. He has the size, length, and athleticism to keep himself on the field.
Cornerback Decamerion Richardson's impressive athletic traits enticed the Raiders. If he can find ball production in the NFL, he should become a quality starter.
The Raiders could have quality depth players in linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, safety Trey Taylor, running back Dylan Laube, and cornerback M.J. Devonshire. If any of those players can become a starter, the Raiders will have found success on day three of the draft.
In all, if the Raiders end up with a star, a few long-term starters, and quality depth from their later picks, their 2024 rookie class would be a success.
