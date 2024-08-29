When Raiders Preseason Standout Tyreik McAllister Found Out He Made the Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders announced the 53-man roster on Tuesday. To no surprise, there were players who made the cut that were not on the radar going into training camp. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made it clear at the beginning of training camp that if a player shows up and shows out, they would have a good chance to make this Raiders team.
One of those players was wide receiver Tyreik McAllister. McAllister was signed at the end of last season to a futures contract. In training camp, he made himself known.
McAllister also concluded the preseason with two touchdowns in the preseason finale, including an 81-yard touchdown on a punt return.
For his efforts, McAllister made the initial 53-man roster.
"I think I just got the idea during training camp," McAllister told reporters on Tuesday. "You know, just continue to work. I felt like I was getting better and better every day. So, I mean, just going through this process, it was tough, but I mean, I felt like I did a pretty good job during camp, during the preseason. So, I was pretty confident going into this weekend, but you never know in this league."
Despite his epic showing in the preseason finale, McAllister didn't feel his spot on the roster was a lock.
"I still wasn't -- because you never know in this league -- I still wasn't certain I was going to be on the 53 [-man roster]," he said. "Because we got so many great players on this team, but I was confident in my gameday. You know I was still going to have a job somewhere in the NFL. So, that's kind of what it was."
Raiders general manager said on Tuesday that the players who make the roster aren't formally told; they are expected to show up like they normally would. That was the case for McAllister.
"I did not find out until I got to the building. I was waiting because you get that call. I never got a call or text or anything from anyone. So I'm like -- I knew we had a meeting today at 1 o'clock -- so I'm like, 'Man let me just go to the building, see what's going on.' So, I got here, and I was here, so that's about it."
