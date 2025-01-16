Why NFL Scouts are Split on Raiders QB Target Sanders
The 2025 NFL Draft's quarterback class is a shaky one. Scouts are weary about prospects not named Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
Even then, neither of those top two are perfect, and the 2024 quarterback class would still top this one by a longshot. Despite that fact, Sanders has been tied to the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout the college and NFL season, Sanders made seem obvious that he was favoring the Silver and Black with semi-cryptic social media posts regarding the Raiders. Then, his father and head coach Deion spoke up, too.
The Raiders need a quarterback and leading the charge in getting them one is the best to do it -- now-minority owner Tom Brady.
Scouts are split on Sanders' potential as a franchise-leading quarterback. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and told the host that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the quarterback.
"Some teams are going to really, really like him and some teams aren't," Jeremiah said. "He doesn't have the exceptional size, he doesn't have an exceptional arm, he's not an exceptional athlete. He's really, really solid. His superpower is, you know, obviously important -- accuracy, touch, anticipation; the throwing stuff is great. Somebody brought up a great thought on him the other day when I was talking to him around the league. ... He said Shedeur is an overachiever. Like, the sum is greater than the individual parts. If you just break him down with the traits, the size, the arm strength, the explosive athleticism, the twitch -- all that stuff -- you might not be enamored. But he knows how to play the position."
Jeremiah's analysis goes with what his NFL Network colleague, insider Tom Pelissero, told Eisen not too long ago.
"Some of the most commonly talked about names could end up being projected lower than anybody realizes," Pelissero said. "Shedeur Sanders for a variety of reasons is going to be a really fascinating overall evaluation. I've already to talked to people within the league that don't have anything close to a first-round grade on the guy. He certainly has fans, he certainly comes in with a high-profile, but this idea that, what did Shedeur do, did he walk into a bowl game wearing a Giants outfit, something like that? The idea that he's going to walk in being the No. 1 pick -- that's probably pushing it."
A recent mock draft from The Athletic has Sanders going to the Raiders.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE