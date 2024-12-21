Will Raiders Go Best Player Available in Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders have just three games left in the 2024 season, and many fans hope these games will go by quickly.
The Raiders have struggled throughout the season, prompting Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco to consider the organization’s future. Las Vegas will likely have to enter a rebuild, which may split the fanbase.
The 2025 NFL Draft offers hope for Raider Nation, as they have had nothing but for the past few years. It has felt like forever since the last time the Raiders have been a consistent winner, and the fanbase is growing rabidly impatient for those years to return.
It may not be hyperbole to say the direction of this franchise could turn around depending on what Telesco does in this draft. Telesco has helped the Los Angeles Chargers emerge from mediocrity with a few good draft classes, turning them in the right direction during his time in L.A.
Could Telesco’s draft strategy in 2025 be taking the best player available, regardless of position?
Truthfully, he may not be able to afford to do so.
Starting a rebuild and elevating a fanbase’s optimism begins with finding a potential franchise quarterback. Whether that player becomes what he has been billed to be is an issue for years down the road. What matters now is invigorating the excitement in the fanbase.
Therefore, Telesco should take a quarterback with the Raiders’ first-round selection.
There are plenty of talented non-quarterback options at the top of this draft class. Those include Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter and Michigan's defensive tackle Mason Graham.
However, neither of those options would truly accelerate the Raiders’ rebuild, as Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward have the potential to do.
The Raiders already have a few core pieces of their future in place, including tight end Brock Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Adding a young, promising, exciting player at the most important position in football would make the Raiders a team to watch for in the future.
Telesco can find talent at other positions throughout the draft. He may have no choice but to find the Raiders’ quarterback of the future in the first round of this draft class.
