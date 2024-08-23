Will Tucker's Preseason Play Translate to Regular Season for Raiders?
The preseason and the regular season are two very different things.
Many rookies and young players thrive in a preseason setting because they often face lesser competition. Some players do not replicate their production from the summer exhibition games when the regular season arrives.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker hopes the numbers he has produced during the preseason will translate to the regular season.
Tucker is entering his second season with the Silver and Black, and he is looking to be a bigger factor in the offense after flashes of impressive play in his rookie season.
Will the numbers Tucker has posted in the preseason translate to games that count toward the Raiders’ playoff aspirations?
Tucker has caught five passes for 139 yards, which leads all receivers through two preseason games. Tucker has been catching deep passes downfield, as the Raiders will once again use his blazing speed on deep routes to flip the field.
Does Tucker need to show he can expand his route tree and do more than just run past his defender in a straight line? Or does he have a concrete role and should stick to it?
When Gardner Minshew II targets Tucker on a third down play in the regular season, defenses will know what Tucker plans to do.
If Tucker does not expand on his route running even slightly, he risks becoming a gadget player who is only used for his speed. The Raiders may want to take advantage of an expanded skill set if Tucker can make that happen.
However, the Raiders have two receivers with full route trees they can throw to and let Tucker use his speed to his advantage, catching 20+ yard passes up the sideline and moving the Raiders farther down the field.
Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers can run every route in the book, making them the star pass-catchers they are.
Tucker showed flashes last season that he can be a major part of the Raiders’ offense moving forward. However, he was only used as a burner on deep shots downfield and has essentially been that again through two postseason games.
Tucker should have success running those routes again in the regular season, expanding on his rookie production.
