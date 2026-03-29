3 Raiders Who Will Benefit Most From Defensive Overhaul

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak recently announced the team's intentions to make a major defensive change.

The Raiders will switch to a 3-4 base defense, featuring three down defensive linemen and four linebackers. Few teams play a majority of base defense anymore, as most offenses require you to be multiple, but the change is underway regardless.

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Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard will lead the charge, and after spending the last few seasons as the defensive line coach, he has a tremendous understanding of his defensive line personnel. The switch may not be seamless, but Leonard is the best man for the job.

There are a few Raiders who should enjoy the philosophical shift, and some who may reach a new level of their games. Who will benefit most from playing in a 3-4 defense?

Let's identify the three Raiders who may thrive the most.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While Crosby is a scheme-transcendent player, deploying him as a 3-4 outside linebacker may get him back to playing at an elite level.

Crosby often rushes out of a three-point stance with a hand in the dirt, and he still very well could, but playing as an outside linebacker allows him to rush off two feet. Plus, he may drop back into coverage at times, showing off his athleticism and covering tight ends downfield.

The Raiders got Crosby back after a failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens, and he is committed to being a Raider and helping the team win games. He should transition seamlessly to the new system.

Defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A young player the Raiders are hoping to unlock this season, Hemingway may be a perfect fit in the 3-4.

At 6-foot-2 and 284 pounds, Hemingway has the perfect build to be a 3-4 defensive end. He recorded four sacks in nine games for the Silver and Black, showing off a pass-rush acumen most interior defensive linemen don't have.

Hemingway should be a force on the interior as a result, as he will be able to line up over offensive line matchups he can expose. We may see an unsuspecting breakout season from the former South Carolina star.

Defensive end Tyree Wilson

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders have tried for years to find the right role for Wilson, and the 3-4 defensive scheme just might be it.

Wilson has struggled as a traditional defensive end, and he found more success as an interior rusher in specific defensive packages. The switch to a new base defense should allow him to rush in that spot for a majority of the time.

2026 is a major make-or-break year for Wilson, as he could enter free agency after the season. He must prove he belongs by thriving in the system.