Breaking Down Raiders QB Room After Cousins Addition

The Las Vegas Raiders made over their quarterback room quickly this offseason.

The team rolled out Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, and Kenny Pickett last year, and it resulted in only three wins. Smith was traded to the New York Jets, while Pickett signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady knew last year's results were unacceptable, so they overhauled the room, leaving just O'Connell on the roster. That was until Thursday, when veteran Kirk Cousins agreed to a unique deal.

The biggest draw of the Raiders' offseason and rebuild plans is not even on the roster yet. Las Vegas will select Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in a few weeks, and the team hopes he becomes their future franchise quarterback.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's take a closer look at the Raiders' QB room with Cousins in the fold and Mendoza on the way.

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders have not been shy about giving Mendoza time before he becomes QB1, so don't be shocked to see Cousins as the Week 1 starter.

Cousins spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but their big-money investment in him did not pay off. He threw 28 touchdowns and 21 interceptions and went 12-10 as a starter, prompting Atlanta to release him last month.

However, the Raiders are not paying Cousins what the Falcons paid him, so getting a productive veteran on a short-term deal to be the bridge quarterback should be a good investment. Plus, Cousins still may be able to win the team a few games.

Backup: Fernando Mendoza (after April 23)

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He will eventually take the starting role, and there's still a possibility he wins the starting job in training camp, so Raiders fans shouldn't worry too much about this one.

Mendoza is clearly the best quarterback prospect in this draft class, possessing size, arm strength, accuracy, and competitiveness. He should slide seamlessly into Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme, which is designed to maximize QB talent.

He may have to wait a while, but Mendoza will eventually take over as the starter for the Silver and Black. It's even better if he gets the chance to sit and learn for a short time.

Emergency QB: Aidan O'Connell

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

O'Connell has had opportunities as a starter and has played well, but the Raiders knew they needed more from the QB position to get to the playoffs, so they looked to upgrade.

O'Connell is not a bad quarterback by any means, but the Raiders felt that getting a proven starter and a high-level college prospect was the way to go. He is in the final year of his rookie contract, and it would make sense if he wanted to leave Las Vegas and look for a chance to start somewhere.

The Raiders have appreciated what O'Connell has done for the organization over the years, but they are moving in a new direction. We'll see what his future holds.