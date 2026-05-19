Former HC Believes Raiders' Mendoza Needs To Start Immediately

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted their future quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, with a plan to let him sit back and learn the offense. That is one of the biggest reasons the Silver and Black signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is a great veteran to have around Mendoza, teaching him what it is like to be a quarterback in the National Football League. Others around the NFL feel like the Raiders should start Mendoza right away in his rookie season.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Unknown When Mendoza Will Start

The Raiders, early in the process of getting to know Mendoza better, were all in on making sure he does not get out there right away and instead sit back. But General Manager John Spytek has mentioned that the best man will win the starting job heading into next year. One thing to make sure we say is that the organization is not under any pressure to start Mendoza, nor will it be pressured to put him on the field right away. That is not how this regime is going to be rolling.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza Is Ready To play Right Away

This organization has what it takes to ensure that Mendoza is well-positioned to succeed. It will be a decision they make, with head coach Klint Kubiak having a huge say, as well as Spytek and even minority owner Tom Brady. For now, he has to wait and see how it plays out as we are getting close to training camp and OTAs starting.

"Fernando [Mendoza] is playing right now. I am putting him out there," said former NFL head coach Herm Edwards on Good Morning Football. "He needs to go play. If you pick a quarterback, the first thing you'd better realize is that he is a mentally tough guy. Regardless if he is playing in his first, second, or third year. You have got to be tough to play this position. You have to have that. They have done their homework on this guy."

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is going to be an interesting summer for this Raiders team that is looking to get things going in the right direction starting next year. Even if the team does not say it is a competition going into training camp, all the quarterbacks know they will be competing. It is something many will keep their eye on until the start of next season. It is going to be a fun one for Raider Nation.