Raiders Mock Draft 6.0 Reveals Aggressive Trade Strategy for Klint Kubiak Era
In this story:
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders last week secured their coach in Klint Kubiak and he is quickly assembly his coaching staff.
The Raider Nation can sense what appears to be a tangible uptick in performance by the franchise..
John Spytek, Tom Brady, and Brandon Yeargan, all have their different, various roles.
Attention is focused on roster evaluation with the new staff and looking at free agency, while superstar executive Yeargan has his attention fixated on the NFL Draft.
Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 6.0 for the 2026 season. It offers a unique trade, but don’t assume how we would project the Raiders to move there.
How Do We Make Our Picks?
The College Sources
Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.
Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.
The NFL Sources
Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.
The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.
2026 NFL MOCK Draft 6.0: Complete Podcast
- RD 1 #1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Scouts Take: Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.
- RD 1 #23: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Via Trade)
Scouts Take: Lomu is a monster in the pass game, who is evolving quickly as a weapon as a blocker in the rushing attack. He has an exceptional football IQ, along with stunning flexibility and athleticism. He will be a day one starter at RT and instantly be the favorite of their new rookie QB. He stands 6’6” and nearly 310#, and makes a nice bookend to Kolton Miller.
- RD 2 #36: Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State
Scouts Take: Sam Hecht represents a high-caliber center prospect should Kubiak elect to retain Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard. Hecht demonstrates proficiency in both run-blocking and pass-protection schemes. His underrated athleticism allows him to leverage blocking angles with precision, while his physical, aggressive approach defines his play style at the point of attack.
- RD 3 #67: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
Scouts Take: An elite attacking defensive tackle who dominates the line of scrimmage with exceptional penetration ability. Standing 6'5" and weighing 330 pounds with 35" arms and 11" hands, he commands double-teams and controls the interior trenches. His relentless, attack-first mentality mirrors that of Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby, consistently disrupting offensive game plans.
- RD 3 #93: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati (Via Trade)
Scouts Take: Golday commands attention on every snap—his relentless drive and classic football grit make him a standout, even to the most casual observer. Discover what truly sets him apart.
- RD 4 #102: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
Scouts Take: At 6'5" and 200 pounds, Chris Brazzell II possesses the prototypical size that Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme demands. Beyond his physical attributes, Brazzell demonstrates a commitment to the ancillary responsibilities of the wide receiver position—blocking, route discipline, and attention to detail—that define complete players at the professional level.
- RD 4 #124: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
Scouts Take: Dani Dennis-Sutton possesses the prototypical physical profile for an NFL defensive end. Standing 6'5" and weighing 271 pounds, with exceptional arm length. The tape doesn’t deceive you when you notice his ability to defend the run and get after the quarterback.
- RD 4 #134: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
Scouts Take: This Alabama linebacker possesses exceptional athleticism for the position, demonstrating fluid hips, flexibility, and advanced field vision. At 225 pounds, he needs to add mass, though his frame and professional approach suggest he will reach an NFL playing weight. He consistently makes plays at the line of scrimmage, and while his development remains incomplete—accounting for his fourth-round projection—his work ethic positions him to master NFL coverage responsibilities. Evaluators attribute his limited coverage production to Alabama’s defensive scheme rather than any deficiency in his skill set.
- RD 5 #174: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California
Scouts Take: Fifth-round selections represent developmental prospects with significant upside potential, and Masses exemplifies this profile. His coverage ability in the passing game and willingness to support the run defense are immediately apparent on film. At 6’1” and 189 pounds, Masses possesses the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback. His versatility enables him to execute both zone and man coverage schemes effectively. He projects as an immediate special-teams contributor, with the technical fundamentals—hip fluidity, eye discipline, and ball tracking—that enable defensive backs to play physically within NFL officiating standards.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this NFL MOCK Draft.
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter