Raiders Mock Draft 6.0 Reveals Aggressive Trade Strategy for Klint Kubiak Era

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders last week secured their coach in Klint Kubiak and he is quickly assembly his coaching staff.

The Raider Nation can sense what appears to be a tangible uptick in performance by the franchise..

Las Vegas Raiders superstar talent evaluator Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

John Spytek, Tom Brady, and Brandon Yeargan, all have their different, various roles.

Attention is focused on roster evaluation with the new staff and looking at free agency, while superstar executive Yeargan has his attention fixated on the NFL Draft.

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 6.0 for the 2026 season. It offers a unique trade, but don’t assume how we would project the Raiders to move there.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.

Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.

The NFL Sources

Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 6.0: Complete Podcast

RD 1 #1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Scouts Take: Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RD 1 #23: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Via Trade)

Scouts Take: Lomu is a monster in the pass game, who is evolving quickly as a weapon as a blocker in the rushing attack. He has an exceptional football IQ, along with stunning flexibility and athleticism. He will be a day one starter at RT and instantly be the favorite of their new rookie QB. He stands 6’6” and nearly 310#, and makes a nice bookend to Kolton Miller.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

RD 2 #36: Sam Hecht, OC, Kansas State

Scouts Take: Sam Hecht represents a high-caliber center prospect should Kubiak elect to retain Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard. Hecht demonstrates proficiency in both run-blocking and pass-protection schemes. His underrated athleticism allows him to leverage blocking angles with precision, while his physical, aggressive approach defines his play style at the point of attack.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RD 3 #67: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

Scouts Take: An elite attacking defensive tackle who dominates the line of scrimmage with exceptional penetration ability. Standing 6'5" and weighing 330 pounds with 35" arms and 11" hands, he commands double-teams and controls the interior trenches. His relentless, attack-first mentality mirrors that of Adam Butler and Maxx Crosby, consistently disrupting offensive game plans.

Oct 18, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

RD 3 #93: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati (Via Trade)

Scouts Take: Golday commands attention on every snap—his relentless drive and classic football grit make him a standout, even to the most casual observer. Discover what truly sets him apart.

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

RD 4 #102: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Scouts Take: At 6'5" and 200 pounds, Chris Brazzell II possesses the prototypical size that Klint Kubiak's offensive scheme demands. Beyond his physical attributes, Brazzell demonstrates a commitment to the ancillary responsibilities of the wide receiver position—blocking, route discipline, and attention to detail—that define complete players at the professional level.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) blows a kiss to the crowd after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RD 4 #124: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Scouts Take: Dani Dennis-Sutton possesses the prototypical physical profile for an NFL defensive end. Standing 6'5" and weighing 271 pounds, with exceptional arm length. The tape doesn’t deceive you when you notice his ability to defend the run and get after the quarterback.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

RD 4 #134: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Scouts Take: This Alabama linebacker possesses exceptional athleticism for the position, demonstrating fluid hips, flexibility, and advanced field vision. At 225 pounds, he needs to add mass, though his frame and professional approach suggest he will reach an NFL playing weight. He consistently makes plays at the line of scrimmage, and while his development remains incomplete—accounting for his fourth-round projection—his work ethic positions him to master NFL coverage responsibilities. Evaluators attribute his limited coverage production to Alabama’s defensive scheme rather than any deficiency in his skill set.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RD 5 #174: Hezekiah Masses, CB, California

Scouts Take: Fifth-round selections represent developmental prospects with significant upside potential, and Masses exemplifies this profile. His coverage ability in the passing game and willingness to support the run defense are immediately apparent on film. At 6’1” and 189 pounds, Masses possesses the prototypical frame for an NFL cornerback. His versatility enables him to execute both zone and man coverage schemes effectively. He projects as an immediate special-teams contributor, with the technical fundamentals—hip fluidity, eye discipline, and ball tracking—that enable defensive backs to play physically within NFL officiating standards.

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) after the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

