Raiders Mock Draft 9.0 After Maxx Crosby Trade: John Spytek's Plan

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders, coming off a highly successful 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster trade of superstar DE Maxx Crosby, are excited for the start of NFL free agency today.

GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak are in an aggressive state of mind, and they are on the hunt for young talent to kick-start the rebuild of the once-feared Silver and Black.

Brandon Yeargan, Spytek’s right-hand man, and the rest of the impressive staff he has assembled worked overtime, and the team's methodical, disciplined approach showed in Indianapolis.

The Raiders recognize that as many lumps they can endure in 2026, simply helps franchise moving forward, and they are looking to add as much talent as possible.

Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 9.0 for the 2026 season. While we know that the Raiders will move picks than those shown, the incoming picks are compensatory, and not as of yet handed down from the NFL.

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.

Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.

The NFL Sources

Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.

The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 9.0:

Round One Pick #01: QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Scouts Take: "Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback . Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention."

Round One Pick #14: DL (Three OR Five-Technique 3-4 Defense), Caleb Banks, Florida

Scouts Take: "Standing 6'6" and weighing 330 pounds, with 35-inch arms and a 5-second 40-yard dash, he is an outlier even among NFL prospects. His rare combination of size, arm length, and explosiveness translates to exceptional play strength at the point of attack, allowing him to anchor against double teams and collapse the pocket.

While his natural leverage can be compromised due to his height—a common challenge for players of this stature—he compensates with outstanding hand placement, pad level adjustments, and core stability. His ability to play zero-technique in a 3-4 front makes him a versatile asset on the defensive line, but he projects as a three-technique by most. NFL evaluators consistently place him in the 99th percentile for physical traits, drawing frequent comparisons to All-Pro Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs."

Round Two Pick #36: WR, Omar Cooper, Indiana

Scouts Take: "Certainly helped himself, measuring at 6” at the NFL Scouting Combine for sure. The film demonstrates the rare qualities of a WR at his size, showing the toughness that Kubiak covets and the willingness to get down the field to block in the running game with the mindset of a guard or a middle linebacker. Add to that: Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase with the Bengals; Spytek adds a familiar face for his new QB, and despite the size issues, everything else lines up."

Round Three Pick #67: S, A.J. Haulcy, LSU, 6’ 222# 4.52

Scouts Take: "Low-risk player who has elite ability to track the ball, who can decimate opponents with a motor that doesn’t stop. Doesn’t have elite speed to cover mistakes, but he can play box S and play the nickel CB role. He goes after the ball whether it is in the air or being carried, and if someone has it, he will punish them for stealing it from him. Has the edge that the Raiders used to be known for physically."

Round Four Pick #98: LB, Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Scouts Take: "Golday commands attention on every snap—his relentless drive and classic football grit make him a standout, even to the most casual observer. Just put on the tape, and watch the playmaking ability."

Round Four Pick #113: OLB, Romello Height, Texas Tech, 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64

Scouts Take: "An elite OLB who is skyrocketing up the boards. He can run and jump out of the stadium. As the Raiders transition to a 3-4 system, he is a prototypical attacking OLB who can get after people. Highly impactful pass rush specialist who can improve as a run defender."