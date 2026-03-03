9 Free Agents NFL Insiders Link to the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of holes on a roster that is considered by most around the National Football League as anemic, at best.

But the reason Raider Nation is celebrating is that they also have plenty of cash and NFL Draft picks to address those issues.

GM John Spytek recently addressed how he and his staff will hand first-year coach Klint Kubiak the resources he needs from a player perspective to turn around the storied Silver and Black.

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do. He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."

On the Hunt

The Raiders are looking at a myriad of free agents, but the conventional wisdom among NFL Executives is that the Raiders have a two-year window of growth, with a realistic window of returning to the NFL Playoffs in 2028.

That opinion is fair.

That suggests the Raiders are looking at players under 30, and the farther south in age, the better.

Prior to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week, throughout the event, and since, we have been talking to multiple people, assessing what they are hearing about the Raiders' thought process and how they plan to attack free agency. Here is what we are hearing.

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens (25)

This elite athletic center is considered the best fit for the Raiders, and we have been talking about him for months. Don’t think the Raiders are ruling out going as many as five years to secure him, but a four-year deal in the 20-25 million per year range seems to be the ceiling and the floor. We have said multiple times for weeks that he would be a top-tier get for Spytek to help his certain rookie QB, Fernando Mendoza, but we have also heard from multiple people that the Patriots covet him, and multiple other teams are in play as well.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks (25)

In reality, this is the longest shot, but it is the one people keep mentioning. The Super Bowl MVP didn’t get nabbed with a franchise tag, and will hit the open market. At the NFL Combine, one executive told me at lunch, “That was a cool play by Klint (Kubiak) mentioning Kenneth Walker with a shout out. To me, I knew then he wanted him. Interestingly enough, Kubiak said, “I want to give a special shout out to Ken Walker, the MVP of the Super Bowl, who I didn't see after the game. So, K9, if you're watching, man, way to go. Proud of you, brother. Really proud of you and all your teammates.” Kubiak already acknowledged to me at the combine that he wants to continue his trend of a two-RB system, and pairing K9 (Walker) with Ashton Jeanty could be a dream scenario for their rookie QB. His deal will be a three-year deal in the 11-14 million per year range, and some think Walker’s love of Kubiak, and Kubiak’s love of him could get the Raiders some “Help.”

