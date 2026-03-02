Everything Raiders Fans Need to Know After the NFL Combine

The opportunities are endless for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Endless is, of course, relative. However, with a new coaching staff, upwards of $100 million to spend in free agency and 10 draft picks, the Raiders should be an improved team. Possibly a much improved team.

Yet, in order for that to happen, the Raiders must make good use of the resources available to them. Las Vegas' front office must do whatever it takes to make progress on the roster this offseason, after a failed 2025 season. Last offseason's moves mostly failed or underproduced.

Las Vegas cannot afford for that to happen with the roster decisions they make this offseason. After the Raiders' 2025 draft class did not make much of an impact, Klint Kubiak and his newly assembled coaching staff must develop the 2025 draft class further and help mesh them with the 2026 class.

Below are just a few of the things Raiders fans should know about where things stand with the organization following the NFL Combine.

The Raiders Are Open for Business

Raiders general manager John Spytek made it clear the Raiders are open for business and open to at least hearing what other teams may want to do on draft night. Spytek and the Raiders traded down twice in last year's draft, adding credence to the fact that Spytek means business.

It is also worth noting that Spytek and the Raiders are open for business beyond just draft-related issues. Las Vegas is essentially starting to rebuild its roster from scratch, and with so many needs, the draft and potential trades before, after, and during it will present opportunities for the Raiders.

Almost Anything Is Possible

This leads to the next thing Raiders fans should know. Whether it is potentially trading Maxx Crosby or other issues that once seemed unlikely, Spytek also made it clear that anything is possible. Aside from not drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall, just about anything is possible.

"I learned a long time ago, always listen. I'm always listening," Spytek said at the combine.

The Raiders' Front Office Is Locked In

Simply put, the Raiders' front office, specifically Spytek, seems determined to make progress this offseason. The most significant issue Spytek inherited was the Raiders' bad roster. His most significant job is to fix it. He seems ready to do so or at least try to.

It is unlikely the Raiders will have more resources to fix their roster moving forward than they do this summer.

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

“He talked a lot about that in the interviews. And so, our job is to use that and go forward with that and just get him quality people and football players that that can bring this offense to life."

